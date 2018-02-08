& cplSiteName &

Salesforce Names COO Keith Block Co-CEO

8/7/2018
SAN FRANCISCO – Salesforce today announced that the company's Board of Directors has promoted Keith Block to co-CEO. Block now reports to Salesforce's Board of Directors, and remains a member of the board.

Block served as Salesforce's Vice Chairman, President and as a Director since joining the company in June 2013, and most recently served as the company's COO since February 2016.

"Keith has been my trusted partner in running Salesforce for the past five years, and I'm thrilled to welcome him as co-CEO," said Marc Benioff, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and co-CEO, Salesforce. "Keith has outstanding operational expertise and corporate leadership experience, and I could not be happier for his promotion and this next level of our partnership."

"Salesforce's success is a testament to Marc's visionary leadership, which has created an unparalleled culture of trust, innovation and equality, as well as a relentless focus on customer success," said Keith Block, co-CEO, Salesforce. "I'm honored to be co-CEO and to leverage each of our strengths as we lead Salesforce, our employees, customers and partners into the future."

In their respective roles as co-CEOs, Benioff, who continues as Chairman of the Board, will lead Salesforce's vision and innovation in areas including technology, marketing, stakeholder engagement and culture. Block will lead the company's growth strategy, execution and operations.

Salesforce is the global leader in CRM and the fastest growing top five enterprise software company. The co-CEO model further enables Salesforce to continue its trajectory of unprecedented growth at scale as the company drives toward its next milestone of $23 billion in revenue in FY22 and beyond.

Salesforce.com Inc.

