& cplSiteName &

Rumors of Major BT Job Cuts Should Not Be a Shock

Ray Le Maistre
3/27/2019
50%
50%

BT's management is discussing plans to cut about 25% of its total workforce, according to a report from Bloomberg.

If enacted, that would be in addition to the jobs cull it announced last year and take the UK incumbent operator's headcount down to about 75,000.

While the number of jobs involved is concerning, that such talks should be taking place should not come as a shock to anyone in the telecoms sector -- as my astute and numbers-friendly colleague Iain Morris has previously noted, BT doesn't shape up well in the efficiency stakes. (See BT Looks More Bloated Than Ever.)

And everyone should be prepared to hear of such "telco set to cull its workforce" discussions on a regular basis. Telco margins are thin, costs are rising, investments to remain relevant in a 5G world are going to put pressure on balance sheets -- spectrum plus network upgrades and staff training doesn't come cheap -- and then there's the elephant in the room that is automation. Computers are going to take over many tasks currently performed manually in customer services and day-to-day operations at traditional telecoms operators -- it's going to happen, folks.

In addition, BT has a new CEO in the form of Philip Jansen and investors will expect some sort of shake-up that will put a smile on their faces and fuel their annual vacations. Such is life.

BT's share price ended the day in London up by more than 1% at 225 pence Wednesday following the news.

In the first half of its current fiscal year (which ends this weekend), BT reported a 2% year-on-year dip in revenues to £11.59 billion (US$15.3 billion).

Related posts:

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics