Nokia IP platforms to enable 400GE and 800GE access and interconnection services

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced its expanded relationship with NL-ix, the largest European distributed internet exchange provider. Nokia will provide its state-of-the-art 7750 SR-s platforms, powered by the FP5, its ground-breaking routing silicon. The deployment will enable NL-ix to begin the rollout of 400GE and 800GE access and interconnection services for its cloud provider and national research and education network (NREN) customers.

This deployment of Nokia's FP5 is one of the earliest in Europe. Its high capacity 400GE and 800GE capability will accelerate NL-ix's ability to meet current and future customer demand for higher speed access and interconnection services at lower costs and with greater power efficiency. FP5 allows the delivery of more than three times the capacity as the Nokia FP4 hardware in the same space and power envelope.

The new deployment of the Nokia 7750 SR-14s will enable NL-ix to offer 800GE connectivity and increase the density of 400GE services in any of the more than 100 European data centers in which it operates. The IP deployment complements NL-ix's European-wide low latency optical transport network provided by Nokia in 2021.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia