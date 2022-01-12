Nokia IP platforms selected for atNorth's Nordic data centers

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced its data center interconnect routers have been selected by atNorth, a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company, to enable the expansion of the operator's market share in the Nordic region.

The Nokia 7220 IXR D2/D3 interconnect routers, implementing the Nokia SR Linux network operating system (NOS), will be deployed as core switching data center leaf platforms for atNorth's data center fabric. The data center deployment is based on bare metal servers running OpenStack Ironic, which integrates with Nokia SR Linux NOS via open-source upstream code. This provides enhanced visibility to automate network provisioning, additional network stability, and the ability to perform tasks such as multi leaf redundancy in access.

Nokia's data center hardware platforms feature eco-friendly designs and innovations, which drive down power consumption and improve total cost of ownership (TCO). atNorth's HPC & AI services support the toughest and most demanding HPC and AI workloads, providing up to 100 percent more compute than any other solution to deliver uncompromised performance and low latency levels. Its HPCaaS (High Performance Computing as a Service) solutions combine decarbonization with performance to offer lower TCO with flexible capacity, storage and support that automatically scales to workloads.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia