Nokia expands OpenColo's data center site connectivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Nokia and OpenColo today announced the successful completion of the first commercial field trial to transport a 1.6 Terabit/s traffic flow over an 800GE link aggregation group with 800GE FR4 optics. Based in Silicon Valley, OpenColo is an innovative provider of data center connectivity and colocation services with locations in Santa Clara, California and Miami, Florida.

The initial trial included the Nokia 7750 SR-1se router equipped with FP5 silicon to enable 800GE interfaces, and the Nokia 1830 PSI compact modular optical transport platform equipped with Photonic Service Engine (PSE) coherent interfaces. Nokia is the first vendor commercially shipping 800GE routing solutions in volume from 2022. This trial marks the industry-first application of 800GE link aggregation for high-capacity data center interconnect, including both full link resiliency with coherent optical transport.

