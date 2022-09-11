Nokia data center solutions boost Africa Data Centres' connectivity

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it is providing its 7250 IXR (interconnect router) platforms with 400G-enabled interfaces to Africa Data Centres, the continent's largest provider of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data center facilities. The solution will enable Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, to offer cost-effective, high-capacity interconnection services to its customers in multiple African countries.

Africa Data Centres will deploy the 7250 IXR routers running the Nokia Service Router Operating System (SR OS) to run Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) 3.0 certified interconnection services. The platform will enable Africa Data Centres to offer their customers ethernet-based virtual cross-connects, cloud-onramp, inter-dc connectivity and continent-wide remote peering services. MEF 3.0 defines the rigorous specifications and standards for these services and the APIs used to enable them, thereby accelerating their development and implementation.

In addition, Africa Data Centres will deploy the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) to automate the deployment and management of connectivity services. The NSP will help Africa Data Centres accelerate time-to-market for connectivity services that can be easily consumed by its customers, allowing them to deploy workloads in any location and transparently interconnect them reliably and securely.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia