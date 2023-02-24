Sign In Register
Routing/Switching

Nokia and etisalat by e& UAE to upgrade IP Core Network

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that etisalat by e&, will use Nokia's IP solution to upgrade its IP core capacity and enable transport slicing capabilities, ensuring a superior and more resilient 5G experience for its customers.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will also provide services for replacing the existing equipment with its 7750 Service Router (SR), and for implementing automated transport slicing over etisalat by e&'s aggregation and core network. Nokia's Network Services Platform (NSP) transport slice controller will enable the operator to automate the delivery and the closed-loop optimization of its end customer services in its core network, while ensuring strict bandwidth and latency performance.

Nokia's 7750 SR, powered by FP5 routing silicon, will help etisalat by e& provide a compelling, reliable and differentiated experience to its customers. Nokia's industry-leading 800GE routing capability enables operators to address ever-growing traffic demands in a more sustainable manner by building a faster and more energy-efficient IP network.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

