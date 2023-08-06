KDDI deploys DriveNets Network Cloud

RA'ANANA, Israel – DriveNets – a leader in cloud-native networking solutions – announced today that Japanese telecommunications provider KDDI Corporation has successfully deployed DriveNets Network Cloud as its Internet gateway peering router.

DriveNets Network Cloud provides carrier-grade peering router connectivity across the KDDI network, enabling KDDI to scale its network and services quickly, while significantly reducing hardware requirements, lowering costs and accelerating innovation. Additional applications will be deployed on DriveNets Network Cloud in the future.

Leading the trend toward disaggregation

The deployment of DriveNets Network Cloud on the KDDI network is the culmination of several years of testing and verification in KDDI's labs. It also reflects the growing adoption of disaggregated architectures in service provider networks around the world.

Compared to traditional routers that are comprised of software, hardware and chips from a single vendor, a DDBR solution combines software and equipment from multiple vendors, allowing service providers to break vendor lock and move to a new model that enables greater vendor choice and faster scale and introduction of new services through modern cloud design.

In addition to KDDI, DriveNets is already working with other service providers in Asia Pacific to meet the growing interest in its disaggregated networking solutions in the region. In mid-2021, the company established a Tokyo-based subsidiary to enhance its presence in the region.

DriveNets offers an architectural model similar to that of cloud hyperscalers, leading to better network economics and faster innovation. DriveNets Network Cloud includes an open ecosystem with elements from leading silicon vendors and original design manufacturers (ODMs), certified by DriveNets and empowered by our partners, which ensure the seamless integration of the solutions into providers' networks.

