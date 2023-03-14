Dell'Oro: Strong SP router market growth in North America and CALA in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide Service Provider (SP) Router and Switch market eclipsed $14 B in 2022. North America led the worldwide market, with double-digit growth followed by accelerated growth in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region, which offset market declines in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Steep falloff in China led to a double-digit revenue decline in APAC.

Additional highlights from Dell'Oro Group's 4Q 2022 Service Provider Router and Switch Report:

Cisco was the top-ranked vendor for the worldwide SP Router and Switch market in 2022 followed by Huawei, Nokia, Juniper, and ZTE, in ranked order. Juniper, Ciena, and Cisco gained the largest market share in 2022.

Juniper's success was driven by a refreshed MX product family with the firm's new ASIC, named "Trio-6". Key contributors were the MX 10000 series chassis and the new small form factor MX304 router, which accelerated adoption in 2H 2022. We classify these products in the SP Edge Router and Aggregation Switch segments.

Ciena's double-digit revenue growth was based on an expansion of it's SP Router and Switch portfolio (e.g., 8100 series Coherent Aggregation Router), and strong adoption of the firm's Vyatta software within AT&T's disaggregated routing project.

Cisco's strength was in the SP Core Router segment, predominately in North America. Growth was driven by the 8000 series router, which augments the flagship NCS5500 series router. We see this as a successful product transition.

