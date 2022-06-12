Dell'Oro: High demand in North America's router market fuels 3Q growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, growth in North America and the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) regions continued accelerating from the previous quarter, leading the worldwide Service Provider (SP) Router and Aggregation Switch market 5 percent year-over-year growth in 3Q 2022.

Additional highlights from Dell'Oro Group's 3Q 2022 Service Provider Router and Switch Report:

High (double-digit) revenue growth in North America and CALA was diminished by declines in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Market growth was strong in the SP Edge Router and Aggregation Switch segment, while the Core Router segment trended flat.

Supply chain constraints eased somewhat in the quarter, improving access to components and enabling SP Router vendors to work through some of their order backlogs.

Among the top five SP Router Suppliers, Cisco and Juniper recorded solid revenue growth, while Huawei and ZTE declined. Nokia had a strong quarter based on revenue reported in Euros (EUR), but the adverse exchange rate from EUR to U.S. dollars (USD) resulted in a revenue decline in USD.

