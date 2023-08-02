Dell'Oro Group: Campus switch sales to approach $100B between 2023 and 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, nearly $100 B will be spent on campus switches over the next five years. A "digestion period" is expected in 2024, followed by a quick recovery and long-term growth.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year January 2023 Forecast Report:

5/5.0 adoption will accelerate but shipments are expected to comprise only less than 15 percent of total campus switch ports by 2027.

Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) ports are forecast to comprise more than half of the total campus switch port shipments by 2027.

Despite some short-term headwinds, China is expected to gain four points of revenue share over our forecast period.

The IT/OT convergence is expected to increase over our forecast horizon but adoption may take time given the very long 10-30 year lifecycle of industrial networking equipment.

The introduction of artificial intelligence capabilities will continue to play a key role in vendors' competitive positioning in the market.

