Routing/Switching

Dell'Oro Group: Campus switch sales beat expectations in Q2 2022

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/13/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, worldwide Campus Switch sales were up 5 Percent in 2Q 2022, above our expectations of a low single-digit growth as vendors were able to circumvent some of the supply challenges. On a trailing four-quarter basis, Arista, Juniper, and Ubiquiti gained share outside of China.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

  • Revenue growth surpassed that of shipments, suggesting that average sales prices (ASPs) were up during the quarter, mostly the result of a more favorable product mix. Although supply challenges are causing vendors to raise their list prices, these pricing actions won't start to significantly impact market results until later in the year due to elongated lead times.
  • Huawei regained the leading revenue position in China, after being displaced by H3C in the prior quarter.
  • 5/5.0 Gbps ports were up 39 percent Y/Y, following the decline last quarter which was mostly due to supply issues. Despite this robust growth, 2.5/5.0 Gbps comprised only 1 percent of the ports shipped during the quarter.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100 Mbps, 1/2.5/5/10/25/40/50/100 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts as well as split by customer size (Enterprise vs. SMB) and vertical segments.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

