Dell'Oro: Easing supply chain catapulted campus switch sales to new record high in 3Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, worldwide Campus Switch sales were up 23 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in 3Q 2022, the highest growth rate in nearly two decades, surpassing even the rate of recovery after the two prior market downturns in 2008 and 2020. Growth was broad-based across most vendors, including large and small players, but Cisco was the only vendor with meaningful share gain, increasing by nearly five points during the quarter.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

As supply remains tight, market share shifts are and will remain subject to wild quarterly variations that may not be necessarily reflective of competitive displacements, but rather the timing of shipments.

Huawei retained the leading revenue position in China, for the second consecutive quarter after being displaced by H3C in 1Q 2022.

5/5.0 Gbps ports were up more than 40 percent Y/Y, marking the second consecutive quarter of strong double-digit growth. What was interesting this quarter was that growth was diversified across various vendors, unlike prior quarters when Cisco used to drive more than two-thirds of the shipments in this segment.

