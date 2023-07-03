Dell'Oro: Data center switch sales broke a new record in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global Data Center Switch sales grew 15 percent in 4Q 2022, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of strong double-digit growth in the market. This staggering performance sent sales to a new record level for the quarter and full year 2022. Revenue growth was broad-based across all regions, except China which was down nearly 20 percent in the quarter. This is particularly remarkable given that the only decline ever recorded in the region was back in 1Q 2020 and was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even then, the decline was very modest and was followed by a swift recovery.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

Arista was the primary beneficiary of the revenue growth during the quarter, capturing the majority of the increase, followed by Juniper and White Box vendors. Arista's revenue share rose by almost seven points during the quarter, and the company's market share surpassed 20 percent for the full year.

Full-year shipments of 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps reached almost 10 million ports, accounting for more than 10 percent of total shipments and almost 20 percent of revenues. This growth was largely driven by the ongoing adoption of these speeds by large Cloud SPs; namely Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook; along with improvements in supply.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro