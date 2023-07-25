Dell'Oro: Campus switch sales to exceed $100B between 2023 and 2027
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/25/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, more than $100 B will be spent on campus switches over the next five years. Additionally, we have raised our outlook for the 2023 revenue growth while, at the same time, revised our forecast for 2024 to show a steeper decline than what we initially projected in our prior forecast report.
Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:
- 5/5.0 Gbps is expected to drive 15 percent of the campus switch sales by 2027.
- PoE ports are forecast to comprise more than half of the total campus switch port shipments by 2027.
- Despite some short-term headwinds, China is expected to gain three points of revenue share over our forecast period.
- The IT/OT convergence is expected to increase over our forecast horizon, but adoption may take time given the very long 10-30 year lifecycle of industrial networking equipment.
- The introduction of Artificial Intelligence capabilities will continue to play a key role in vendors' competitive positioning in the market.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and AttacksEducational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian BirbeckAll Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWSAll Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystemWebinar Archive