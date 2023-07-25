Dell'Oro: Campus switch sales to exceed $100B between 2023 and 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, more than $100 B will be spent on campus switches over the next five years. Additionally, we have raised our outlook for the 2023 revenue growth while, at the same time, revised our forecast for 2024 to show a steeper decline than what we initially projected in our prior forecast report.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:

5/5.0 Gbps is expected to drive 15 percent of the campus switch sales by 2027.

PoE ports are forecast to comprise more than half of the total campus switch port shipments by 2027.

Despite some short-term headwinds, China is expected to gain three points of revenue share over our forecast period.

The IT/OT convergence is expected to increase over our forecast horizon, but adoption may take time given the very long 10-30 year lifecycle of industrial networking equipment.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence capabilities will continue to play a key role in vendors' competitive positioning in the market.

Read the full press release here.



