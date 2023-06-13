Ciena's Steve Alexander and Rebecca Smith on the surge to 1.6 terabits





OTTAWA – Ciena Vectors Event – Ciena CTO Steve Alexander and CMO Rebecca Smith joined the podcast to discuss why the company leapfrogged the industry to develop the WaveLogic 6 modem, a 1.6 Tbit/s coherent optical technology.

Ciena chose to skip over 1.2 Tbit/s to deploy a 1.6 Tbit/s service to position the company for "that 3 to 4 year advantage, which translates into a time to market advantage for our customers in terms of reducing cost per bit, energy per bit and providing the highest possible services that are out there," said Alexander.

Smith and Alexander also discussed Ciena's approach to XR optics, what's next for Ciena's 800G deployments and the company's approach to the Adaptive Network, AI and ML.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Update on Ciena's WaveLogic 6 modem, a 1.6 Tbit/s coherent optical technology (00:31)

Why Ciena leapfrogged the industry to deliver 1.6 Tbit/s instead of 1.2 Tbit/s (03:21)

Why service providers may invest in WaveLogic 6 before they need a bandwidth boost (04:44)

Whether Ciena is considering developing network architecture of XR optics (07:25)

What's next for Ciena's 800G strategy and deployments (08:54)

Ciena's approach to the Adaptive Network, AI and ML (13:02)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading