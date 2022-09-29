Ciena to manufacture select routing and switching solutions in India

NEW DELHI, India – In support of the Make in India initiative, Ciena is working with its existing electronics manufacturing services partner, Flex to add additional manufacturing capacity for its Routing and Switching portfolio. Ciena expects to deliver the first of these India-made products to customers early in 2023.

With the introduction of 5G in India, web traffic flows are changing and moving toward the metro and network edge, increasing the need for common routing and switching aggregation platforms. Ciena's move to manufacture in India supports the growing local demand for this specific category of products.

Ciena has had a presence in India for more than 15 years, including a Research & Development center of excellence with critical intellectual property being developed in India and a growing customer base, including all the local Tier 1 service providers.

