Ciena debuts WaveRouter for converged metro scalability, operational simplicity, and sustainability
HANOVER, Md. – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) introduced WaveRouter, an industry-first platform architecture optimally designed for the converged metro network. As part of Ciena's Coherent Routing strategy, WaveRouter supports the exponential growth of metro traffic driven by bandwidth-hungry services such as 5G, high-speed broadband, enterprise business services, and the cloud. Seamlessly unifying IP, optical, and compute functionality in a single platform, WaveRouter's future-proof scalability from 6Tb/s to 192Tb/s addresses the needs of service providers who are dealing with unprecedented traffic demand.
Giving rise to a new, flexible hybrid architecture that unites traditional chassis and leaf-spine design, WaveRouter utilizes Ciena's industry-leading WaveLogic coherent optics and intelligent multi-layer control and automation for a high-performance, easy-to-operate, and greener coherent routing solution. It meets the vigorous demands of metro networks by bringing together the best of platform architecture, transport technologies, and software to eliminate trade-offs in space, power, cooling, and scalability.
WaveRouter will be generally available in the third quarter of 2023.
WaveRouter Benefits:
- Manage IP and optical network services in a single interface with Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) multi-layer domain controller, reducing operating costs and driving optimal network performance and growth.
- Deliver adaptable, high-power transport at the lowest cost per bit with integrated performance-optimized as well as pluggable coherent optics that provide dynamic capacity starting at 400Gb/s and scaling to 1.6Tb/s.
- Maximize upgradability with universal slots that accommodate both fabric and I/O interfaces.
- Achieve environmental and sustainability goals with flexible deployment in non-adjacent racks and rows, energy-efficient cooling and cabling, and protected, pay-as-you-grow power distribution.
- Perform in-service fabric expansion with an extensible switch fabric that provides greater performance with no operation degradation, allowing for more scalability.
- Scale without concession with elastic compute that enables resizing of computing capacity independently of routing functions.
- Experience full interoperability with Ciena's 5100 and 8100 Families for maximum operational efficiency.
Read the full press release here.