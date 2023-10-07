Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Routing/Switching

Arrcus bags $65M in funding for virtualized routing and switching infrastructure

News Analysis

Virtualized routing and switching company Arrcus bagged an additional $15 million from investors in its Series D round of funding today. This brings Arrcus's total funding to $65 million.

Arrcus shook an additional $15 million out of the proverbial money tree. (Image source: Arthon Meekodong/Alamy Stock Photo.)
Arrcus shook an additional $15 million out of the proverbial money tree.
(Image source: Arthon Meekodong/Alamy Stock Photo.)

Arrcus is a "networking software company that provides core-to-edge network and transport infrastructure (all the routing and switching, with analytics and other services)," according to Light Reading's Phil Harvey.

Hitachi Ventures joined the ranks of Arrcus's backers, which include investors such as Prosperity7, Liberty Global, General Catalyst, Clear Ventures and Lightspeed. Hitachi Vendors manages $600 million in assets across verticals such as industry/manufacturing, healthcare, sustainability and digital transformation.

Arrcus is coming up in an industry historically difficult to break into. The routing and switching software company's competitors include long-time incumbents such as Cisco, Juniper and Arista. Arrcus's hardware-agnostic ArcOS network operating system is competing with traditionally vertically integrated companies that marry hardware and software closely together.

CEO Shekar Ayyar said Arrcus differentiates itself with a software-defined architecture that provides flexible switching and routing services to enterprises, cloud providers, service providers and data center operators. Arrcus's goal is to make customers' infrastructure more edge and cloud ready and assist them in managing disparate networks.

Ayyar said one of Arrcus's major differentiators is its ability to "separate [network infrastructure] into software and hardware, and we innovate that software level to enable our customers to use different underlying layers of hardware and compute infrastructure to provide that routing and switching."

"The second [differentiator] and in some cases, an even more important and interesting advantage is through the network architectural innovation that is possible because we now have the intelligence in the software. So a simple example is we've built the routing stack from scratch ... and can smartly move the bits and packets around" to more efficiently support packet routing and security infrastructure in the network, explained Ayyar.

Ayyar added that Arrcus is edge computing, 5G and multicloud ready – its software can be deployed on an ODM white box, x86-based compute infrastructure or via the cloud.

Arrcus's Connected Edge (ACE) platform is cloud-native and supports use cases such as spine-leaf and TOR switching, multicloud networking, 5G edge and cell-site routing, and core virtual distributed routing. Arrcus has a number of additional services such as routing security and the ArcIQ analytics service.

Arrcus plans to utilize the additional funding to "ramp up our go-to-market presence in the US and globally," said Ayyar. The company plans to increase its presence in Japan and is exploring an entrance into the Indian market. Investor Prosperity7 is also well-versed in regions Arrcus is interested in exploring such as the Eastern European, Middle East and African markets, added Ayyar.

Gayathri Radhakrishnan, partner at new investor Hitachi Ventures, told Light Reading that Arrcus fits within its focus on digital transformation as it supports multicloud networking, plus data access demands and the low-latency requirements of emerging technologies such as generative AI.

It can be difficult for enterprises that value a one-stop-shop routing and switching supplier to consider a newer company such as Arrcus, but Hitachi is confident that the company's "best-of-breed" platform will ensure customers are comfortable investing in a new service, said Radhakrishnan. She added that Arrcus's approach to the routing and switching market is competitive with incumbents and has the capability to add on new functionality because of their software-defined architecture.

"When someone says the same platform works across edge, telco service provider network and enterprise, you're always a little skeptical, but [Arrcus's] customers were resoundingly supportive of that statement, which gives us a lot of comfort, in addition to the technical diligence we did," she said.

In April, Hitachi Ventures launched a third corporate venture capital fund for "Innovation in the Digital Domain" to support new business opportunities underpinning digital trends such as Web3 and generative AI technologies. The fund starts at $300 million, which is twice the size of the other two funds.

Arrcus's customers and partners include RedHat, VMware, Intel, Equinix and AWS.

Arrcus said it doubled its valuation in the previous series D funding round in February. The company emerged from stealth mode in 2018 with $15 million in series A funding.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Routed Optical Networking - A Transformative Architecture of Network Layer Convergence
White Paper:  Stop Threats Inside and Outside your Networks
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
Modernize the Edge of Your Network to Support the Internet of the Future
White Paper: IOS XR7: The New Operating System that is Thin, Fit and Modern
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards By ZTE
Huawei Releases Innovations and Practices with Its Digital Managed Network Solution, Inspiring New B2B Service Growth for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE