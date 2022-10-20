Arelion completes first multi-vendor, multi-layer field trial

STOCKHOLM – Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier), announced that it has taken the next step in converging its IP and optical networking layers through a series of trials conducted with Acacia and Cisco over multiple, third-party, open line systems. On a live fiber route with existing ROADM infrastructure between Hamburg and Copenhagen, Arelion successfully leveraged Acacia Bright 400ZR+ QSFP-DD coherent modules with greater than +1 dBm transmit power between Cisco 8000 and NCS 5700 router platforms. The trial demonstrated the seamless integration of Routed Optical Networking with DWDM transponders carrying wavelength services.

Acacia's Bright 400ZR+ pluggable coherent optical modules can plug into Cisco routers, enabling Arelion's further adoption of the simpler and more scalable architecture of Routed Optical Networking, combining innovations in silicon, optics and routing systems. This architecture simplifies the network layer stack, and meet the increasing bandwidth demands of Arelion's customers while greatly reducing capital and operational expenditures.

Through this demonstration of 400G coherent connections, Arelion has also demonstrated the interworking on brownfield long-haul applications built with third-party optical line systems. Arelion will continue its organic expansion providing its service provider and enterprise customers with the opportunity to improved customer experience, efficient connectivity investment and better pricing, further realizing the vision of Arelion's early open optics and open line system investments.

Findings and key highlights from the Bright ZR+ trials include:

The performance far exceeds that of the OpenZR+ specification

In addition to a rich fault and performance monitoring capabilities, Cisco IOS XR brings significant operational benefits in the tuning of launch power as infrastructure conditions change over time

Plug-and-Play experience in seamlessly running over multiple, third-party, vendor open line systems with existing ROADM infrastructure

Consistent functionality across Cisco 8000 and NCS 5700 mass-scale routing platforms

With this demonstration, Arelion plans to provide its North American and European customers with enhanced access to Arelion's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading IP and optical technology services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Wavelengths, Ethernet and SD-WAN.

Read the full press release here.

Arelion