ADVA launches pluggable 10G edge demarcation device

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched the industry's first pluggable 10Gbit/s demarcation SFP+ device specifically designed for space-constrained environments. The ADVA NIDPlug+™ enables high-speed demarcation in the field where it's not possible to use a traditional device. Consuming less than 2.5 watts and requiring no additional floor space, the device provides enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) with the comprehensive management capabilities needed to deliver strict SLA-based Carrier Ethernet. With standards-compliant performance assurance and service activation testing, it integrates seamlessly into existing networks and enables MEF 3.0-compliant mobile and business services.

The ADVA NIDPlug+™ is the ideal solution for creating demarcation points in space-restricted locations – a key requirement for the rollout of 5G connectivity and IoT technologies. Needing no additional real estate, the SFP+ device uses less than 2.5 watts and is powered directly from customer premises equipment. It offers sophisticated OAM capabilities and meets stringent synchronization demands. What's more, the ADVA NIDPlug+™ is managed by ADVA's Ensemble Controller and Ensemble Packet Director. This gives operations teams intuitive and comprehensive network control, ensuring the highest levels of service quality and first-class customer experience.

