Rogers going with full-fiber upgrade in New Brunswick

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Canada – Building on its commitment to deliver connectivity to more neighbourhoods across Canada, Rogers Communications today announced that it will invest close to $200 million to bring 100% pure fibre to up to 314,000 homes and businesses in New Brunswick starting in the communities of Dieppe, Moncton, Riverview and Shediac. Through these network upgrades, New Brunswickers will have access to pure fibre directly to their homes and businesses to access Rogers leading-edge suite of services.

Pure fibre delivers a faster, richer, and more responsive online experience that will support even more devices and services – from advance gaming to smart home technology, to virtual support and the most demanding business operations. Pure fibre is next-generation network technology that enables world-class blazing speeds to support transformational growth.

Once completed, customers will have access to Rogers services including Ignite Internet with download and upload speeds up to 1.5 Gigabits per second, creating an even more seamless experience for uploading music or movies, video conferencing or broadcasting live streams, and creating backups or saving large files to the cloud. Customers will also enjoy endless entertainment with Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream, bringing together the best content in one place including Netflix, Disney+ and making it faster to find favourites with the easy-to-use Voice Remote.

