What's the Story? Three/Vodafone merger could rattle UK market





Iain Morris joins the podcast to discuss a potential merger between Three UK and Vodafone. We discuss what the merger could mean for the broader market, what regulators and analysts think of the deal and how it could impact consumers.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Update on potential merger between Three UK and Vodafone UK (01:05)

UK government weighs in on merger (02:31)

Comparison to HPE's acquisition of Athonet (06:17)

Potential impact of Three/Vodafone merger on the competition (06:32)

Possible layoffs as a result of a merger (8:50)

Concerns about Europe falling behind in 5G deployments (11:29)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading