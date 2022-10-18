Viasat and Inmarsat receive Australian OK for proposed combination

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONDON – Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, today announced that the Australian Government's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) has confirmed it has no objections to the planned combination of their businesses.

FIRB's clearance of Viasat's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 is the latest approval for the transaction. Australia is an important market in which the companies have significant business and customer relationships.

The proposed transaction has already secured several key regulatory approvals, most recently with the UK Government's clearance of the proposed transaction under the National Security and Investment Act, and over the summer from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat