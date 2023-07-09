UK expands horizons with route back to EU's R&D party

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

UK expands horizons with route back to EU's R&D party

News Analysis

After months of political acrimony, it has come as welcome news to Europe's scientific research and development community that the UK will, after all, be participating in Horizon Europe, the European Union's €95.5 billion (US$102 billion) research funding program for the period from 2021–2027.

According to the UK government, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak secured a "bespoke deal" for both the Horizon Europe and Copernicus programs, with "improved financial terms for the UK's participation." Copernicus is the European Earth Observation program.

However, the UK has decided to pursue a domestic fusion energy strategy instead of associating to the EU's Euratom program.

The UK will join Horizon Europe and Copernicus programs as of January 1, 2024. (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
The UK will join Horizon Europe and Copernicus programs as of January 1, 2024.
(Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

As Brexit has taught us, the devil will no doubt be in the details, but for now, UK scientists and technology innovators can rejoice in the fact that as of Thursday, they can apply for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon program.

The Stick to Science campaign noted that the UK will join Horizon Europe as of January 1, 2024. "Together, nearly 6,000 individuals and over 300 organizations have signed their support for an open, collaborative European research space," it said, although it rued the fact that a political solution has not yet been found to enable Switzerland to join the program.

The European Commission said that association to Horizon Europe "will allow researchers and organizations in the UK to participate in the program on equal terms with researchers and organizations from EU Member States. It will allow the EU and UK to deepen their relationship in research and innovation, bringing together their research communities."

Overall, it is estimated that the UK will contribute almost €2.6 billion ($2.78 billion) per year on average for its participation to both Horizon Europe and the Copernicus component of the Space program.

Telecoms to benefit from collective R&D

The UK's ability to participate in the successor program to Horizon 2020 will also have significant repercussions for the telecoms industry.

For example, BT was among a number of UK players to benefit from Horizon 2020, participating in projects including quantum timing group IQClock and quantum communications research initiative OPENQKD.

BT Group told Light Reading that it is "pleased with the agreement on the UK's association to Horizon Europe, which has been a key program for collaborative R&D in the telecoms industry. We're looking forward to continue building fruitful long-term relationships and projects with Horizon Europe's members and partners."

Nick Johnson, head of the UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN), expressed a collective sigh of relief that a deal has been reached after months of uncertainty over the UK's R&D future.

"The Horizon research programme is a vital resource for collaborating with our European partners. Telecoms is a global industry and conducting research and development across borders is crucial to the UK's long-term telecoms success. Securing funding is necessary for any business looking to innovate its services – from start-up all the way through to established organizations – so the UK's involvement in the program is a positive step forward," he said in emailed comments.

However, Johnson warned that this "only marks the start of the start of the innovation journey for a business."

"The problem for companies looking to invest in R&D is they don't always know where to go for support. Even for those active in product development and already investing in R&D, they need to know where help exists to differentiate their intellectual property – and in a way that is relevant to their business and their customers," he commented.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

According to Johnson, what has been missing in the past "is a clear map of the UK ecosystem and signposting to relevant pools of talent, resources and expertise. This needs to be front and center when thinking about the future of UK telecoms innovation."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Achieve unified orchestration, control, and management of the multilayer multivendor network stack
Ignite 5G analytics with machine learning and artifical intelligence
How will operators thrive in the multicloud era?
Solving the operational challenges of an open network
Key principles for building cloud-native infrastructure
How will companies engineer smarter 5G communications systems?
Trending technologies - 5G communications systems
5 questions about 5G technology
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE