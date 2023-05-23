Trump's secretary of state joins Rivada's board

WASHINGTON – Rivada Networks, the inventor of Open Access Wireless Networking, announced today that former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has joined its Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, Secretary Pompeo will advise Rivada on strategic issues and help guide the company's growth and expansion into new markets.

Secretary Pompeo served as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021, during which time he led the State Department's efforts to advance American interests around the world. Prior to his role as Secretary of State, Pompeo served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and represented Kansas' 4th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.

Rivada is currently building the world's first true "outernet": An ultra-secure global low-earth-orbit satellite communications network, capable of connecting any two points on the globe at gigabit speeds and latencies comparable to or better than fiber, without needing to touch the public internet.

Read the full press release here.

Rivada Networks