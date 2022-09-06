The SEC is investigating Ericsson

STOCKHOLM – As previously announced, Ericsson has been engaged with authorities regarding the review and investigation of the Company’s conduct in Iraq. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified the Company that it has opened an investigation concerning the matters described in the company’s 2019 Iraq investigation report. It is too early to determine or predict the outcome of the investigation, but Ericsson is fully cooperating with the SEC.

