Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Telefónica's 'fair share' cost case is mumbo jumbo

Morris Lore

A few words of friendly advice for any telco fulminating about fair contribution or fair share, the dubious idea big Internet companies are "large traffic generators" (LTGs) that should pay for dumping too much demand on your network: If you're citing market research or analyst reports to support your case, it's a good idea to use ones that don't read like Elon Musk's guide to baby names.

Telefónica commissioned a study from Compass Lexecon that spends 16 pages debating the pros and cons of fair share (mainly pros) before stooping to this Einsteinian-looking nonsense:

The surrounding text is not much help by way of explanation. It includes phrases like "a sufficient condition for TELCOs' investment to be socially desirable is that the change in consumers' surplus plus the change in LTOs' profits has to be positive," where LTO means "large traffic originator," an alternative to LTG. Nope? Me neither.

It's probably all very clever and easily decipherable by anyone who scored a double first in pure math at Oxford, but to the average policy wonk and other stakeholders it might as well be hieroglyphics. Yet as far as Telefónica is concerned, the case is closed. "Compass Lexecon's economic analysis confirmed the existence of the market failure," said the operator in a blog published this week.

For the avoidance of doubt, Compass Lexecon's study doesn't get more readable. Nobody would have expected an airport thriller, but by page 24 of what is only a 38-page document we've reached this:

The value of charts

My analyst friends are welcome to get in touch and tell me I'm a complete moron, but I'll bet there are much smarter people than this algorithmically challenged reporter who won't understand so much as a coefficient of this, even with the accompanying text. Meanwhile, there is not a single chart or graphic – nada, as Telefónica might say – despite the adage about a picture telling a thousand words. Something like this would have been useful:

That's based on data published in Telefónica's own annual reports, where the operating costs are the sum of supplies, personnel and other expenses as well as depreciation and amortization, to account for all that capital spending on networks. Light Reading whizzed it off by email to the operator's press department and asked why, if the flood of traffic is so unbearable, does the data show that operating costs have been relatively stable over a six-year period during which annual petabytes have grown 253%. It did not receive an answer.

Now, this is probably a gross simplification, the very opposite to what Compass Lexecon has tried. Telefónica's annual revenues have plummeted over this period, from €52 billion (US$56.6 billion, at today's exchange rate) in 2017 to less than €40 billion ($43.5 billion) last year, as it has sold underperforming units and scaled back. Costs have remained stable despite a net reduction to headcount of more than 19,000 roles, not to mention the divestment of towers and other infrastructure assets.

But the point remains – there is no obvious correlation between growth in petabytes and costs, or at least none that Telefónica has revealed. What would have been more persuasive than Compass Lexecon's mock-up of Einstein's blackboard is a simple formula or chart showing that a petabyte increase in traffic forces an operator to spend x amount more on server equipment, line cards or electricity.

Telefonica uses the O2 brand in Germany and other markets. (dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)
Telefónica uses the O2 brand in Germany and other markets.
(dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)

Operators conceivably would not want to reveal such information, regarding it as commercially sensitive. But they did start the debate. A less charitable explanation for the reticence is that no simple correlation exists. Once built, today's high-capacity networks, especially the fixed-line variety, can probably withstand much more than consumers are throwing at them or will throw at them until the Vision Pro's successor takes off. At some point, traffic will exceed capacity like water breaching a dam, and new investments will be needed. But that is not the same as arguing that petabyte growth generates extra cost.

If telcos have not said this directly, it's implicit in much of the lobbying about LTGs and traffic growth. Other publicly available data is not supportive, though. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK's BT said its network was built to cope with as much as 17.5 Tbit/s of aggregate usage and that actual daily usage had risen from 5 Tbit/s pre-pandemic to just 7.5 Tbit/s – well below the dam's upper limit. Electricity consumption at Telefónica dropped from 6,901 gigawatt hours in 2017 to 6,106 last year.

Allera has a go

But at least one telco exec has attempted to correlate traffic growth with cost. Nearly two years ago, Marc Allera, BT's consumer chief, told the UK's Guardian newspaper that "every Tbit/s [terabit-per-second] of data consumed over and above current levels costs about £50 million [$63 million]." On this basis, levels also seem to be well above the 17.5 Tbit/s upper limit of early 2020. Earlier this year, BT saw a peak of 29.11 Tbit/s, said Allera in a February blog.

If you charitably compare 29.11 Tbit/s with the 7.5 Tbit/s usage levels of early 2020 (and not the 17.5 Tbit/s the network could supposedly handle), Allera's sums equate to roughly £1.08 billion ($1.37 billion) in extra costs. That might sound a lot in isolation, but it works out at just £360 million ($456 million) annually, about 7% of BT's capital expenditure for its last full fiscal year, 2.7% of its operating costs or 1.7% of its revenues. That does not seem like a big deal.

There are other, more philosophical reasons to oppose fair share. Any business – whether it sells books, plates of food, motor fuel or gigabytes – must invest to support growing demand for services. The trick that has been obvious for thousands of years is to make sure you charge enough to cover that investment and even make a little more. Telcos unhappy with their efforts are essentially trying to get someone else to foot the bill. Arguing content companies should stump up for networks is about as rational as saying JK Rowling should pay Barnes & Noble because demand for her latest novel caused wear and tear at stores.

In fact, it is just as logical to argue that telcos should pay Internet companies for the content they supply. Take Amazon, Disney, Netflix and others derided as LTGs out of the equation and see what happens to interest in high-speed broadband connectivity. Would anyone not streaming dozens of gigabytes a month see a need to upgrade from part-copper to full-fiber service?

These are much harder points to rebuff, which probably explains why the fair share campaign has concentrated on traffic and costs. If those are to remain the focus of telco efforts, then establishing a clear link between the two is paramount, along with proving incremental expenditure is no longer sustainable. Ultra-confusing equations are probably not a good place to start.

Update: Telefónica responded to Light Reading's query after the publication of this article, directing it to this company blog (in Spanish, originally) dated May this year, which argues that: "Approximately one third of investments in fixed networks and about two thirds of investments in mobile networks are due to traffic growth."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Get the 5G Network Slicing Infographic
The coherent DSP evolution: Enabling 800G waves everywhere
Residential Broadband Network Checklist
Comparative Digital Divide Network Economics
New Study of Real-World Fiber Broadband Costs
Tarana Executive Summary
How You Can Scale for Growth and Deliver an Exceptional Subscriber Experience
How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
T-Mobile US went to alternate future to keep its jobs promise

As US operators continue to hack into headcount, T-Mobile glimpsed a world in which it had not merged with Sprint and the two operators had fewer than 66,000 employees.

Samsung's $2.1B sale of ASML stock follows chip wobbles

Samsung cuts its small stake in semiconductor technology supplier ASML in half amid growing concern about geopolitics and the genAI hype cycle.

Ericsson, Nokia and telcos face misery of slower traffic growth

Telcos love to complain about traffic growth on their networks, but research points to a slowdown that could be a much bigger worry for them and their suppliers.

Telcos won't find much joy in gen AI as they latch onto the hype

Using the hyped technology to realize cost savings or drive sales growth is likely to be a struggle for most operators.

More
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE