Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

T-Mobile starts spending political capital to get its 2.5GHz spectrum

News Analysis

T-Mobile is embarking on a political campaign to get its 2.5GHz spectrum licenses out from under the FCC. And according to the financial analysts at New Street Research, the company isn't afraid to "spend some political and financial capital to demonstrate that it has a strong argument that granting the licenses is both legally allowed and in the public interest."

T-Mobile's latest maneuvers: It's asking for temporary access to the licenses and has retained several former top FCC officials to argue its case.

At issue are thousands of 2.5GHz spectrum licenses T-Mobile won at an FCC auction last year. The FCC is in charge of awarding those licenses to auction winners. However, the agency may have lost its Congressional auction authority to do so amid a Washington, DC, battle over the future of the 3.1-3.45GHz spectrum band.

T-Mobile's licenses, it seems, have been caught in the Congressional crossfire.

Pulling out the big guns

"We think the [Communications] Act clearly authorizes the commission to continue to grant licenses for which mutual exclusivity has previously been eliminated by auction," wrote Samuel Feder, Thomas Johnson, Jr., Howard Symons and Christopher Wright in a new letter to the FCC. While those names might not ring a bell outside of the DC Beltway, the New Street analysts pointed out they were the general counsels for FCC Chairmen William Kennard (1997-2001), Kevin Martin (2005-2009), Tom Wheeler (2013-2017) and Ajit Pai (2017-2021).

In their letter, the former FCC officials – all now working at various DC-area law firms – argued that the FCC does have the regulatory authority to release spectrum licenses to auction winners, even if it no longer commands Congressionally appointed auction authority. That's important considering TR Daily reported that the FCC's current Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, said that "the actual issuance of the licenses is constrained."

"The letter could be the first step in a litigation strategy to force the FCC to grant the licenses," the New Street analysts wrote.

T-Mobile of course is no stranger to political machinations. The company successfully lobbied for regulatory approval for its blockbuster $26 billion acquisition of Sprint.

Temporary relief

To be clear, T-Mobile's new letter isn't the company's only gambit. T-Mobile also asked the FCC for Special Temporary Authority (STA) access to the licenses it won in the auction. Such a move could allow the company to deploy 5G on its 2.5GHz winnings while Congress continues to debate the FCC's auction authority.

"While T-Mobile expects that the commission's auction authority will be restored, the timing for when that will occur is unclear," the company wrote. "Due to these extraordinary circumstances, the 2.5GHz spectrum for which T-Mobile's subsidiary was the high bidder at auction seems likely to remain idle for some period – an outcome clearly contrary to the public interest."

Interestingly, T-Mobile argued that it would be able to put "much of the spectrum" into action "with little to no infrastructure deployment." The company also said that it would like to get access to the licenses for its growing fixed wireless access in-home Internet business, "for enhancing the offering to support faster speeds and for creating sufficient capacity necessary to initiate service in new areas."

"While T-Mobile would, of course, prefer the FCC simply grant the licenses, the STA request, in conjunction with the general counsel letter, may provide a politically acceptable way to enable T-Mobile to utilize the fallow spectrum as soon as possible, while waiting for the Congress to reauthorize the FCC's auction authority," wrote the New Street analysts.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE