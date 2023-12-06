Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Singapore digital plan targets subsea, broadband, data centers

News Analysis

Singapore loves a good blueprint. And why not? Its economy is built on long-term planning and when it comes to digital it ranks near the top in just about every category – infrastructure, connectivity, smart cities and so on.

In telecoms, it leads the world in fixed-line broadband speed, thanks to its state-backed NGN program, which seamlessly rolled out over half a dozen years at a cost of around 1 billion Singapore dollars (US$745 million).

More recently it's been quite astute with 5G. To minimize duplication, it issued two full licenses to its three 4G operators and, instead of messing around with non-standalone, went straight to full standalone.

Now it's handed down its latest digital blueprint, which says the city needs to ramp up bandwidth, maximize computer power and integrate physical and digital infrastructure.

Data center power consumption has been an issue in Singapore due to limited green resources. (Source: kubala / Alamy Stock Photo)
Data center power consumption has been an issue in Singapore due to limited green resources.
(Source: kubala / Alamy Stock Photo)

The plan is not costed and doesn't go into detail on how any of these programs will be realized. But it is notable as a holistic view on digital tech development by a government with a good track record on these things.

Twice as many subsea cables

One priority that has attracted attention is the goal of doubling the number of submarine cable landings. Singapore already is Asia's subsea capacity hub, hosting around 30 international submarine cables that provide an aggregate 44.8Tbit/s capacity, up from 18Tbit/s in 2019.

Its positive relationship with the US means it is now starting land trans-Pacific cables for the first time now that Washington has banned direct links to Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland. "We will continue to invest ahead of demand to strengthen international and domestic connectivity and bolster our role as a global digital hub," the document says.

The blueprint also grapples with the problem of ever-growing data center power consumption, a tough issue for a city with very limited green energy sources. From 2019 to the start of 2023 Singapore imposed a moratorium on new data centers, which it says account for 82% of greenhouse emissions from the ICT sector.

In the blueprint this is still a work in progress. It says Singapore aims to "chart the path towards green DCs" by managing the entry of new facilities and by setting technical standards on power consumption.

Despite this, the city still expects around SG$10 billion to SG$12 billion in new data center investment and another SG$10 billion in subsea cable investment over the next ten years.

The other headline target is to increase home broadband speeds to 10Gbit/s, taking advantage of fiber, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G SA. Currently 98% of all homes have broadband access, with most able to access 1Gbit/s speeds. The government aims to start the upgrades in mid-2024, saying it will shortly issue a call for collaboration from the industry.

It also aims to deploy "quantum-safe technologies" using post-quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution to strengthen network security.

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ready to Bring your 5G Ideas to Life?
Unleashing Power and Agility in 5G Networks with PowerFlex Software-Defined-Storage
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
What Telecom Operators Can Learn from the Travel Industry
Automating Wholesale Network Transactions Leads to Better Business Outcomes
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey
How Do I Handle All the Different Deployment Options of Private 5G Networks?
5 Questions to Ask When Creating Private 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE