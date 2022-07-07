Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Rogers, Shaw fail to convince regulator on merger

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 7/7/2022
Comment (0)

Rogers and Shaw had another stab this week at trying to convince Canada's Competition Bureau that their proposed merger should go ahead.

Talks were held on Monday and Tuesday involving all three parties in the presence of a tribunal judge – as part of a mediation process – with Rogers presumably focused on trying to assuage the regulator's concerns that its proposed C$26 billion (US$20.6 billion) takeover of Shaw will lead to less competition and higher consumer bills.

Those discussions came to naught, however. "It was wishful thinking that a resolution could have been reached during the mediation process," said Aaron Glick, a director with New York-based investment firm Cowen LLC, as cited by Reuters.

The two cable operators tried to put a brave face on things it seems. "Rogers and Shaw are not precluded from continuing discussions with the commissioner at any time," the duo said in a joint statement.

The inconclusive mediation process – again, according to Reuters – means a decision on the deal "could drag on for months" until the tribunal gives a verdict. This could be at the end of this year, said "people familiar with the process," or until the disputed parties reach a settlement.

Canada's competition watchdog clearly remains unmoved by Rogers suggested remedy of agreeing to sell Freedom Mobile, one of Shaw's cellular businesses, to Montreal-based Quebecor.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The Competition Bureau, while studying the potential impact of the sale on competition, had previously indicated this would not be enough in itself to address antitrust concerns.

One potential snag with the Freedom Mobile sell-off, at least from the Bureau's point of view, is that the deal reportedly does not include the Freedom business in Alberta and British Columbia due to lack of interest from Quebecor (and other prospective buyers). This would mean Rogers holds onto about 450,000 of Freedom's 2 million subscribers.

Time running out

While both operators appear keen on plugging away at trying to convince Canada's authorities to waive the merger through, there is a July 31 deadline to close the deal. Moreover, Rogers has to pay Shaw a breakup fee of C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) if the merger falls through.

Light Reading is not clear if that sum has to be paid, however, if the mediation process is still ongoing after July 31. And even if the competition watchdog does sign off on the deal, Rogers and Shaw will still need approval from Canada's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Rogers maintains that one justification of the Shaw takeover is that it will provide muscle for a speedier rollout of 5G. The operator is promising a C$2.5 billion ($2 billion) investment in 5G networks across western Canada over the next five years, the creation of up to 3,000 new jobs in that region, another C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) for additional spending on technology and services and low-cost broadband for poorer families.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Intelligent Operations - How AI Plays a Critical Role in Network Operations
Intelligent Security - How the SMO Can Enhance the Security Posture of Open RAN
The TCO And Environmental Benefits of the Juniper Networks Cloud Metro Network Solutions
The business benefits of network automation-as-a-service
Building the Cloud Metro: Heavy Reading Survey Analysis
NEC sharpens the beams with Blue Danube RF Coherency Technology
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE