Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Rogers and Shaw merger is off… for now

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/31/2022
Comment (0)

Canadian authorities didn't relish the spectacle of Rogers Communications trying to mate with Shaw Communications. The offspring of that cable coupling, they feared, would have crushed mobile competition and thwarted all their earlier attempts at seeding alternatives to the big three – Rogers, along with Bell Canada and Telus. Inserting itself between the frustrated Rogers and Shaw, Canada's Competition Bureau has now put an end to their cavorting (temporarily, at least) after seeking an injunction from the Competition Tribunal, the ultimate arbiter.

"The Bureau's application to the Tribunal alleges that eliminating Shaw would significantly increase Rogers' national market share – already the largest among the Big Three – and would significantly increase its market power," it said in its statement on the matter. Rogers has agreed to back off until it can either reach a negotiated settlement with the Bureau's Commissioner or persuade the Tribunal of its case.

Headcount at Rogers and Shaw
(Source: Companies)
(Source: Companies)

The obvious remedy would be a sale of Freedom Mobile, the mobile part of Shaw, even if this seems partly to undermine the case for a merger. Rogers has reportedly been in talks about a sale of Freedom Mobile to Xplornet, a rural Internet provider. Authorities are possibly worried that ripping Freedom Mobile out of Shaw and finding it a new home with a smaller company would leave it badly weakened. There has been media speculation authorities would prefer Quebecor, a company with media and telecom assets, as a buyer. But resolving all this looks problematic for Rogers.

Its justification continues to be that a C$26 billion (US$20.6 billion) takeover of Shaw would provide muscle for a speedier rollout of 5G. It is promising a C$2.5 billion ($2 billion) investment in 5G networks across western Canada over the next five years, the creation of up to 3,000 new jobs in that region, another C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) for additional spending on technology and services and low-cost broadband for poorer families.

Less appetizing fare

What it neglected to mention in its latest statement are the less savory elements of the deal, first announced more than a year ago. Not that it happens to be a typical concern for competition authorities, but Rogers would be highly leveraged after the deal closes at a time of rising interest rates. It has never altered its forecast that "synergies" will exceed C$1 billion ($790 million) annually, despite the likelihood mobile assets will no longer be included. Regardless, synergies is typically a euphemism for cuts, and nobody in the public sector wants to be accused of being an accessory to layoffs.

The headcount implications of slashing annual expenses by C$1 billion are anybody's guess – "synergies," after all, could be realized in other areas – but Rogers and Shaw are already expert job cutters. Since 2013, they have pruned headcount by around 9,600 jobs across the two organizations, a massive 23% of the original total. Each looks comfortable wielding the axe.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Canada's authorities may have an eye on what happened in the US when T-Mobile merged with Sprint. Rather like Rogers, T-Mobile and German owner Deutsche Telekom had argued a tie-up would create jobs even as they talked about synergies. They also promised the combined company would employ more people than its standalone predecessors did. Data in regulatory filings shows that T-Mobile and Sprint together employed about 80,500 people in 2018, the year the deal was announced. Since the merger happened, T-Mobile's headcount has dropped to 75,000. Meanwhile, the impact on jobs in the wider economy has been hard to measure.

Pricing conundrum

The chief concern of Canada's Competition Bureau seems to be that consumers will end up paying more for their telecom services if Rogers is allowed to pair with Shaw. Freedom Mobile under Shaw's wing is essentially viewed as a check on the pricing behavior of the Big Three. Yet they already control about 87% of the mobile market, according to the Bureau. Even if they are not quite as dominant as they used to be, government-directed efforts to make Canada a genuine four-player market on the European model have broadly failed.

Would prices rise if the merger went ahead with Freedom Mobile included? With only 2 million customers, it is dwarfed by Telus (11.4 million), Rogers (10.1 million) and Bell Canada (9.5 million). That does not mean it cannot exert pricing pressure, but studies on the impact of four-to-three-player mobile consolidation are inconclusive. Prices certainly look higher in the less competitive US market than they do in Europe. But each operator also has more to spend, and capital intensity at T-Mobile (15.1% last year) is comparable to the figure for Deutsche Telekom's European subsidiaries (15.6%).

"Vigorous competition is essential for Canadians to access affordable, high-quality wireless services," said Matthew Boswell, Canada's Competition Commissioner, in his statement on the planned injunction. Everyone can probably agree on that much, at least.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
Amdocs Open RAN Solution Profile
Open RAN Solution Datasheet
The business drivers for building smarter RANs
Open RAN case study: Advancing connectivity in Indonesia
Juniper Experience-First Networking for Service Providers
RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) - Unlocking the True Potential of O-RAN
The Road to Open-RAN Success, Mastering Open Ecosystems
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE