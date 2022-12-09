NTIA statement on National Academies of Sciences report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the release of the Section 1663 Report (link is external) from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) committee, NTIA issued the following statement:

The Report from the National Academies indicates that Ligado's terrestrial operations would cause harmful interference to GPS devices and that a number of the FCC's mitigations would be practically unworkable. NTIA will review this detailed Report more carefully, but we believe this offers the Commission an important opportunity to reconsider Ligado's authorization.

Read the full press release here.

NTIA