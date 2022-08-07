Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

ISPs, consumer advocates disagree on 'digital discrimination'

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading; Host of "The Divide" podcast 7/8/2022
Comment (0)

The FCC's recently closed public comment period on the state of "digital discrimination" in the US highlights a rift between advocacy organizations and Internet service providers (ISPs), with the latter group in defensive mode over a practice some ISPs say doesn't exist.

The comments also suggest that policies to address the issue of digital discrimination (also referred to by advocacy groups as "digital redlining") could be hard to come by and fought over in court.

Tasked by Section 60506 of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA) with tackling digital discrimination, the FCC issued a public notice in March requesting comment on the following:

  • What rules the Commission should adopt to facilitate equal access to broadband Internet access service and prevent digital discrimination;
  • What other steps the Commission should take to eliminate digital discrimination;
  • What data the Commission should rely on as it considers the issue of digital discrimination; and
  • How the Commission should revise its public complaint process to accept complaints related to digital discrimination.

The FCC is required to complete its review and offer policy recommendations and rules changes no later than two years after the law's enactment – or by November 2023.

But public comments show there's little agreement between ISPs and consumer advocates on the issue, with both sides hinging their arguments on legal language.

'Intentional discrimination'

In addition to helping solve digital discrimination, the FCC is also charged with defining it. But that itself is a point of contention.

As AT&T argues in its most recent filing on the topic, according to "longstanding case law," Section 60506 of the infrastructure legislation "targets only intentional discrimination." It goes on to say that had Congress intended otherwise, it would have used "different words."

ACA Connects (ACAC), a trade group representing small and medium service providers, offered a similar argument, saying the FCC should "limit its definition of 'digital discrimination' to intentional discrimination."

It also takes issue with comparisons made by public interest groups to how the US has addressed historical discrimination in other markets.

"Relying largely on ill-fitting analogies to anti-discrimination laws that address domains with a history of discrimination (e.g., housing and credit) and the theoretical prospect of differences in broadband availability, several commenters demand that the Commission subject BSPs to the enormous burdens and uncertainty of a disparate impact standard," writes ACAC. "Some go as far as to suggest that providers bear the responsibility to remediate the consequences of structural racism. Their approach is not only outside the scope of the statute, it is unworkable."

Taking a different position, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) – an organization that has advocated for the federal government to address what it calls "digital redlining" – argues in its latest filing that the language of the statute is not limited to "intentional" discrimination.

"On the contrary—the language and goals set forth in Section 60506 direct the Commission to prohibit practices that produce disparate outcomes," writes NDIA.

"Congress states that 'the Commission shall adopt final rules to facilitate equal access to broadband internet access service ... including preventing digital discrimination of access based on income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion, or national origin.' That is, in order to advance equal access, the Commission must adopt rules to prohibit digital discrimination. Equal access is an outcome," it adds.

Another filing on behalf of public interest advocates including NDIA as well as Communications Workers of America, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Next Century Cities, Public Knowledge and several others, argues for applying a "discriminatory impact standard" to address digital discrimination.

"The Commission must use a discriminatory impact standard, focusing on whether low-income and marginalized communities are unable to connect to broadband in a manner that is comparable to their peers – or at all," the group says.

'Safe harbor'

An additional area of disagreement between some service providers and consumer advocates is whether the FCC should make exceptions for ISPs that have achieved widespread deployments in their coverage areas.

As T-Mobile writes: "when a provider's deployments are so widespread as to cover 90% or more of their service areas – as T-Mobile’s deployments are – it is highly likely that digital discrimination is not present." Therefore, it argues, the Commission should include rules for a "safe-harbor or presumption of non-discrimination for providers that have deployed broadband service to 90% of its service areas."

NDIA disagrees here as well. "The scope of digital discrimination extends beyond bare deployment; digital discrimination also involves disparate service quality, selective network maintenance/upgrading, and other non-deployment-related factors," it writes.

Rules and regulations

Generally speaking, while advocacy groups see a need for new rules and regulations to address digital redlining, ISPs are arguing that the tools already exist via programs like Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program.

According to T-Mobile, with the existence of those programs, "the Commission does not need to adopt new prescriptive rules to implement Section 60506 of the IIJA." Rather, the company encourages the FCC "to focus instead on promoting new deployments, more network investment, and greater adoption."

NDIA says that isn't enough and doesn't address the core issue, as the FCC's charge is to "curb the disparate and unequal outcomes in deployment, investment, and adoption based on the listed characteristics."

Further, while affordability programs are "extremely valuable," it adds that "Congress plainly directs the Commission to adopt new prescriptive rules that facilitate equal access and prohibit digital discrimination."

But ISPs say the FCC has little authority to impose such rules, and new regulations would be challenged in court.

"Under modern Supreme Court precedent, an agency lacks authority 'to exercise powers of vast economic and political significance' unless Congress 'speak[s] clearly' and 'plainly' in granting that authority," writes AT&T.

"Here, Congress cannot plausibly be thought to have subjected broadband providers to price regulation or involuntary buildout obligations for the first time by tacking on this one-page provision to the back of a 68-page broadband section of an even longer infrastructure statute while neglecting even to incorporate it into the Communications Act," the company adds.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IoT Device Testing: Importance of Understanding Use Cases
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Intelligent Operations - How AI Plays a Critical Role in Network Operations
Intelligent Security - How the SMO Can Enhance the Security Posture of Open RAN
The TCO And Environmental Benefits of the Juniper Networks Cloud Metro Network Solutions
Cloud Metro: Reimagining Metro Networks for Sustainable Business Growth
The business benefits of network automation-as-a-service
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE