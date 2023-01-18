Former FCC exec joins NCTA's legal and regulatory affairs team

WASHINGTON, D.C. – NCTA – The Internet & Television Association today announced the addition of Pamela Arluk to its Legal team as Vice President and Associate General Counsel.

Arluk joins NCTA with more than two decades of legal and telecom experience in the government and private sectors. Most recently, she was at the FCC as Chief of the Competition Policy Division leading on issues such as: open Internet, privacy, pole attachments, digital discrimination and numbering. Previously at the FCC she was Chief of the Pricing Policy Division working on intercarrier compensation and business data services issues.

Prior to joining the FCC, Arluk worked at Focal Communications Company, a competitive local exchange carrier, and was an Associate Attorney at Swidler, Berlin, Shereff Friedman and Dow, Lohnes, and Albertson.

