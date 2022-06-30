Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

FCC turns spotlight back onto TikTok

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/30/2022
Comment (0)

A member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has again thrust China-based apps back into the spotlight over security concerns, about a year after President Biden cancelled Donald Trump's executive orders banning downloads of both TikTok and WeChat.

FCC commissioner Brendan Carr this week called on the CEOs of Apple and Google's owner Alphabet to remove TikTok from their app stores for what he described as "its pattern of surreptitious data practices."

(Source: Alexander Shatov on Unsplash)

In a letter addressed to Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Carr asked the companies to either remove ByteDance-owned TikTok from their app stores by July 8 or explain to him in separate responses why they did not plan to do so.

"TikTok is not just another video app. That's the sheep's clothing," Carr wrote on Twitter. "It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing."

Here, Carr is referring to an earlier report by Buzzfeed News. The news site said it had reviewed leaked audio recordings from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings, and that the recordings "contain 14 statements from nine different TikTok employees indicating that engineers in China had access to US data between September 2021 and January 2022, at the very least."

Suspicious minds

TikTok has been under regulatory scrutiny in the US for at least the past two years over suspicions that it collects personal data and passes it on to China's government.

In 2020, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) ordered ByteDance to sell TikTok's US operations because of fears that US user data could be passed on to China's communist government. However, a planned deal by Oracle and Walmart to acquire TikTok's US operations failed to materialize.

In June this year, Reuters then reported that TikTok completed the migration of its US users' information to servers at Oracle in a bid to address regulatory concerns over data integrity.

It seems that such a move is not enough for some members of the US government.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Indeed, under Trump the US government adopted a hawkish policy towards Chinese technology companies in general, including of course telecom equipment providers Huawei and ZTE.

However, efforts to ban the two vendors from next-generation networks around the world continue to have huge ramifications for 5G rollouts, including in the US.

Indeed, the US Congress allocated $1.9 billion for a program to "rip and replace" equipment from Huawei and ZTE at the end of 2020. However, the FCC found that requests from companies asking for money through the program collectively totaled almost $6 billion.

In a recent letter to Congress, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel also said around 66% of the applications the agency has received in relation to the program have been deemed "initially materially deficient."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Infographic: How can you ignite 5G analytics in your network?
White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE