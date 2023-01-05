FCC proposes $8.7M in fines against 22 RDOF applicants

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission today proposed $8,778,527.39 in fines against 22 applicants in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I Auction (Auction 904) for apparently violating Commission requirements by defaulting on their bids between May 3, 2022 and December 16, 2022. Two applicants also failed to submit their audited financial paperwork, resulting in an additional monetary liability. The FCC provided clear guidance in its rules and notices on the monetary forfeitures associated with defaults in Auction 904. The bid defaults prevented 2,994 census block groups in 31 states and an estimated 293,128 locations from receiving new investments in broadband infrastructure.

The proposed action, formally called a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture, or NAL, advises parties that they apparently violation the Commission's rules and proposes a monetary penalty for violations. The Commission may not impose a greater monetary penalty in this case than the amount proposed in the NAL. Neither the allegations nor the proposed sanctions in the NAL are final Commission actions. The parties named will be given an opportunity to respond and the Commission will consider each party's submission of evidence and legal arguments before acting further to resolve the matter.

