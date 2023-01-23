FCC Commissioner Carr to speak at ACA Connects Summit

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – ACA Connects is pleased to announce that FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr will address ACA Connects' 30th Anniversary Summit on March 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C., speaking to hundreds of forward-thinking communications providers, vendors, and professionals who are helping shape the future via the deployment of next-generation broadband networks to expand opportunity and help close the digital divide. Commissioner Carr, who joined the FCC in 2017, is the agency's senior Republican and previously served as the agency's General Counsel. Carr has led the FCC's work to modernize its infrastructure rules and accelerate the buildout of high-speed broadband networks. He has also focused on expanding America's skilled workforce and securing our communications networks.

The FCC, the nation's chief communications regulator, has led the way in adopting sound regulatory policies that have driven the enormous investment in our broadband network infrastructure. The FCC also been assigned by Congress the pivotal role of establishing location-specific broadband maps that will be used by NTIA in the award of nearly $43 billion in broadband grants under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program slated to start later this year.

The ACA Connects Summit is a special event that offers small and midsize broadband and video providers that serve hometown America the opportunity to engage with key lawmakers and regulators as well as media representatives that report on communications policy in Washington, D.C.

The Summit gives independent communications providers a vehicle for framing the diverse and complex issues in their own words during dozens of sessions on Capitol Hill and with regulators at the FCC.

The ACA Connects Summit host will be the Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, D.C., 20001.

