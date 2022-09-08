Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Eurobites: UK telcos slammed over post-Brexit roaming confusion

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/9/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: WIOCC boosted by Google's Equiano landing in South Africa; PWC fined over sloppy BT audit; CityFibre digs Rochdale.

  • An influential UK consumer rights organization is calling on UK communications regulator Ofcom to reintroduce formal, compulsory protections for Brits who use their mobile phones within the European Union, claiming that the falling away of such rights following Brexit has led to widespread confusion and the return of post-vacation bill shock. At the end of June 2022, networks Vodafone, Three, Sky Mobile, EE and Voxi all reintroduced roaming charges of £2 (US$2.42) per "day" to use a UK data allowance when travelling in the EU/EEA, but according to Money Saving Expert, the networks are "not always upfront" about how they define this daily charge, with one defining a day's use as anything up to 11.59 p.m. UK time the same day, meaning that a customer could be charged the full daily rate for just a few minutes' use. Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, said: "I've no faith in mobile firms to self-regulate. When we left the EU, they promised not to reintroduce European roaming charges… yet most of the big networks have broken that promise. And it's time too, to define time … we recommend all providers must define a roaming 'day' as a 24-hour period from first use, clearly explain that in the arrival text, and alert customers at least an hour before the daily charges end."

    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • African connectivity company WIOCC says the arrival in South Africa of Google's 144Tbit/s Equiano cable will boost its wholesale offering there. WIOCC's Equiano capacity will be extended into a new Open Access Data Centres facility currently undergoing fit-out in Rondebosch, Cape Town, where its customers can interconnect with terrestrial infrastructure providers, cloud networks and partners.

  • Accounting giant PwC has been fined nearly £1.8 million ($2.17 million) for its less-than-forensic audit of BT's accounts in 2017 following the discovery of a £500 million ($605 million) accounting fraud at BT's Italian unit. As the Guardian reports, the UK's Financial Reporting Council criticized PwC as failing to act with the "requisite professional scepticism" on the accounts, which had to be adjusted by £513 million ($621 million) because of the Italian shenanigans. (See Eurobites: BT Dumps PwC in Wake of Italian Scandal and Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks.)

  • The residents of Rochdale, a town near Manchester in northwest England, can expect to have their peace disturbed by the sound of trench-digging as CityFibre begins its £30 million ($36 million) full-fiber rollout there. The actual work has been contracted out to Network Plus, with town-wide completion scheduled for 2024. Internet service providers Zen, Vodafone and TalkTalk will initially be riding on the network, with others expected to join in due course.

  • More than half of British parents reckon they wouldn't be able to survive in the online world if they were a child today, according to new research commissioned by BT-owned EE. And, more worryingly, 55% of those oldies surveyed admit that if their child saw something unsuitable online they wouldn't know how to stop them seeing it again. The research has been carried out to support the launch of PhoneSmart Licence, an online course from EE that aims to teach children how to stay safe and be kind online.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Juniper Networks Scalable IP Services Fabric for Wide Area Networks
    Juniper Moves the Network Out of the Way, So You Can Focus on Customer Experience
    Get Connected with Chris Lewis Podcast: Cloud-Native & Distributed Edge Architectures in SP Networks
    The Open Evolutions of the 5G Network
    Rakuten and Juniper Discuss the Management of O-RAN Platforms
    Open, Automated, & Programmable Transport Networks: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
    The Importance of Greater Broadband Investment by World Broadband Association (WBBA)
    SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Leading Lights 2022
    September 13, 2022,
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
    September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
    August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
    August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
    August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
    August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
    August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
    September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
    A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
    Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
    Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
    5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
    Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE