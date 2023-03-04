Eurobites: UK broadband providers drag their heels on easy switching

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italian minister says "woah there" on ChatGPT ban; Apple wins antitrust battle in UK; BT updates on drone trials.
Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, is planning to take the country's broadband providers to task over their failure to launch a simplified supplier-switching service on time. Today was the deadline for the "One Touch Switch" process – which was supposed to make it easier for customers wanting to move between different networks – to kick in, but the industry isn't ready. In a disgruntled statement announcing the launch of an official enforcement program, Ofcom said: "Industry has had plenty of warning, plenty of time and plenty of support to get this done. It's extremely disappointing and frustrating, and providers have let their customers down." The regulator also warned that separate investigations into individual providers may be launched if specific issues are found.
Italy's deputy prime minister thinks his government's data protection authority has gone over the top with its temporary ban on ChatGPT, the "generative" AI chatbot/assistant/job-destroyer that has been attracting yards and yards of press coverage. As Reuters reports, Matteo Salvini described the regulator's decision as "hypocritical" and called for a more commonsense approach.
The UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal has found in favor of Apple in the US tech giant's dispute with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over its mobile browser and cloud gaming services. In November, the CMA launched an in-depth investigation into the way that Apple and Google dominate the mobile browser market and how Apple in particular restricts cloud gaming through its App Store. The tribunal found that the CMA had failed to comply with certain deadlines when making its case against Apple. A CMA spokesperson said the body would be considering its options, including seeking permission to appeal the tribunal's decision.
BT has completed a trial of medical delivery drone technology connecting two UK hospitals 32km apart. The trial was carried out in partnership with Skyfarer, an aerial logistics company based in Coventry, and Medical Logistics UK. A total of 130 flights and more than 30 hours' worth of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights were completed during the trial. BVLOS technology facilitates flights beyond the visual range of the pilot and enables drones to travel longer distances, cut delivery time and reduce the costs involved in road-based transportation.
Vodafone has improved and reintroduced its Wi-Fi service on the London Underground transport system in response, it says, to customer demand. The new service – connected to the BAI Communications service platform – will enable Vodafone customers to connect to the Internet at more than 260 stations across the rail network. The operator is also currently rolling out 4G and 5G services across the network.
Telefónica's shareholders have given their backing to the board's new shareholder remuneration policy. A full cash dividend of €0.30 will be distributed during 2023 in two payments of €0.15. In the last seven years Telefónica has allocated €17.3 billion (US$18.8 billion) to shareholder remuneration.
Virtualware, a Spanish virtual reality company, is to start trading on the Euronet Paris exchange on April 20. Virtualware's main product is Viroo, a "VR-as-a-service" platform. Its client list includes Petronas and Johnson & Johnson.
UK altnet CityFibre has completed the primary build of its full-fiber network in Yaxley, a village near Peterborough in central England. CityFibre's £2 million ($2.5 million) investment in Yaxley adds around 3,600 homes to the previously completed fiber network in Peterborough, which already covers more than 68,000 premises.
Ofcom is running out of patience with the UK broadband industry.
(Source: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo)
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading