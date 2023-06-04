Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Eurobites: UK antitrust watchdog growls at Motorola

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BICS and Mavenir provide VoLTE technology bridge; Cradlepoint buys Ericom; EU Chips Act set for lawmakers' green light.

  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it plans to impose a cap on how much Motorola Solutions can charge the emergency services to use its Airwave radio network. As Reuters reports, the emergency services were meant to have switched over to a new, LTE-based communications network, ESN, by now, but that has been delayed until at least 2026. Motorola is, unsurprisingly, not impressed by the CMA's stance, saying in a statement: "We believe this unprecedented overreach will have a chilling effect on long-term investment and contracting with the UK government." (See UK could force Motorola to sell Airwave following competition probe and Eurobites: UK's Public Safety Network Project Is a Car Crash, Says Govt Watchdog.)

    The UK's emergency services still rely on Motorola's Airwave network. (Source: PjrNews/Alamy Stock Photo)
    The UK's emergency services still rely on Motorola's Airwave network.
    (Source: PjrNews/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • BICS, the international services arm of Belgium's Proximus, has teamed up with US-based Mavenir for a voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) offering powered by Mavenir's cloud-native IMS that is intended to help operators prepare for the "sunsetting" of 2G and 3G services around the world and preserve roaming interoperability between the different generations of technology. The idea is that customers of operators still providing 2G/3G services will still be able to complete calls even when visiting locations where these technologies have been phased out.

  • Cradlepoint, a Tel Aviv-based WAN and private networks company that falls within the Ericsson fold, has bought Ericom, a cloud-based security specialist. Ericom's SASE (secure access service edge) software offerings will form the basis of Cradlepoint's new NetCloud Threat Defense cloud service.

  • The UK's Public Accounts Committee has warned that tech firms may attempt to dodge the UK government's Digital Services Tax if international tax reforms are delayed. As City AM reports, the Digital Services Tax was introduced in 2020 but was only intended to remain in place until it can be replaced by reforms to international tax rules being prepared by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the first tranche of which is due next year.

  • The EU's Chips Act, which is intended to boost the European semiconductor industry by easing funding rules for new chip plants, is set to get the go-ahead from EU member states and lawmakers on April 18, Reuters reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The Act was prompted by global supply chain issues which brought into sharp focus the problems Europe faces when relying on US and Asian semiconductors.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Video: Broadband Access Services for your Network
    Dynamic inventory lays the foundation for 5G
    Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
    Inventory of the Future: Flexible, Scalable, and Highly Dynamic
    Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
    A future-ready broadband network solution: buzzwords or reality?
    Taking a software-driven approach to sustainability
    Residential Broadband Network Design Checklist
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
    April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
    April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
    April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
    April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
    April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
    April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
    April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
    April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
    April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
    April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
    April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
    May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
    Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
    How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
    How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
    Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE