Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Eurobites: Shareholders still have beef with Ericsson's board

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: CityFibre launches ad campaign; ETNO and UNI Europe combine to tackle workplace harassment; Romania gets a second Orange 5G lab.

  • It seems some of Ericsson's shareholders are still less than happy about how the Swedish vendor has handled the fallout from bribery-related cases in Iraq and elsewhere. As Reuters reports, shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday voted against discharging the CEO and most of the board members of liability for Ericsson's actions in 2022, making them vulnerable to being sued by the company and its investors. One prominent shareholder, Sverre Linton, said: "Almost exactly a year ago, we were promised more information. Since then we have been waiting, but the questions are still unanswered." (See Ericsson Iraq scandal is major embarrassment for CEO and Ericsson Paid Out Millions in Bribes While CEO Ekholm Sat on Board.)

    (Source: Ericsson)
    (Source: Ericsson)

  • In what could be seen as an unlikely move for a broadband wholesaler, UK altnet CityFibre has launched a multi-platform advertising campaign, including a TV ad that will run on the Sky AdSmart platform and on YouTube in CityFibre's coverage areas. Earlier this month press reports suggested that Virgin Media O2 was in talks with CityFibre regarding a potential takeover. (See Eurobites: Virgin Media O2 in takeover talks with CityFibre – report.)

  • The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has joined forces with UNI Europa, a union for ICT workers, to tackle violence and harassment in telecom workplaces across Europe. In a joint statement, the two organizations committed to taking appropriate measures to help create a supportive work environment for all employees.

  • Whalebone, a cybersecurity startup which entered A1 Austria's tech incubator six years, says it now protects 1 million customers of the A1 group across Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia. In November 2022, Whalebone was commissioned by the European Commission to provide a pan-European DNS solution infrastructure.

  • Orange has opened its second Romanian 5G laboratory, at the technical university in the town of Iasi, local newspaper Ziarul de Iasi reports. It's Orange's eighteenth 5G lab launch globally, says the paper.

  • The Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT) has launched a consultation on its draft decision on the technical and operational conditions relating to in-flight mobile services. Interested parties have until April 28 to make their feelings known.

  • Uswitch, a price-comparison website covering telecom services, among other things, has named O2 as the most generous mobile operator in the UK when it comes to customer freebies. O2's heady combination of giveaways, including coffees and sausage rolls, allows its SIM-only customers to make savings of up to £700 (US$863) over two years, claims the operator. The state of their gut at the end of it is another matter.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Fuel growth and lower costs in telecom
    DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
    Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
    SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
    Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
    Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
    The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
    Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
    April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
    April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
    April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
    April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
    April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
    April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
    April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
    April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
    April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
    April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
    April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
    How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
    How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
    Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
    WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE