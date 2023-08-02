Eurobites: Russia approves VEON's exit

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: STC signs in-flight connectivity deal; Deutsche Telekom waives call charges to Turkey and Syria; Wibergh joins Cohere's board.

In the UK, Virgin Media O2 has said it will credit back the cost of SMS messages to and from Turkey and Syria for its customers from February 6-20. The operator is also supplying its Internet-enabling "Big Boxes" to aid the relief effort on the ground in the affected areas.