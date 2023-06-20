Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ElevenLabs secures Series A funding; BT begins Digital Voice rollout in earnest; Telenor, Hafslund in data center JV.

Orange and Másmóvil should expect to receive a warning growl from the European Commission's competition watchdog over their proposed merger in the next few days, according to anonymous sources cited by Reuters. If the deal does go ahead, it would leave Spain with just three network operators (down from its current four). The Commission is due to pronounce on the fate of the deal on September 4, the report said. (See Orange, Másmóvil sign €19B Spanish merger deal.) (Source: l_martinez/Alamy Stock Photo)

ElevenLabs, a London-based voice technology company, has raised $19 million in Series A funding to continue its research into "generative voice AI" products. The funding round was co-led by Silicon Valley hotshots Nat Friedman, Daniel Gross and Andreessen Horowitz, with further participation from Credo Ventures, Concept Ventures and a host of "angel" investors.

BT is to begin the rollout of its controversial Digital Voice program – which sees the traditional PSTN-based landline being replaced by voice services over a broadband line – in the East Midlands region of the UK. Last year BT paused the rollout of the program after admitting that it had, in the words of CEO Marc Allera, gone "too early, before many customers – particularly those who rely more heavily on landlines – understood why this change is necessary and what they needed to do." Certain groups of people, including those who wear a landline-connected healthcare pendant and those over 70, will be exempt from being "proactively" switched to the new service by BT.

Nordic operator Telenor is teaming up with energy firm Hafslund to create a new company that will build data centers in and around Oslo. The plan, say the two companies, has been prompted by a request from the Norwegian security authorities for more secure, homegrown storage of sensitive data. HitecVision, which invests in developing energy companies, and research firm Analysys Mason are also involved in the creation of the joint venture.

It seems an unusual piece of branding, but Reduced Capability (shortened to RedCap) is what Ericson has chosen for its new 5G RAN software that, says the vendor, will facilitate new 5G use cases as well as enhancing existing ones for a range of devices such as smartwatches and industrial sensors. According to David Hammarwall, Ericsson's head of product area networks, the energy-saving software will "open up a new world of possibilities for new types of devices that do not require the full range of 5G's capabilities."