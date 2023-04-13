Eurobites: European Commission casts doubt on Broadcom-VMware deal

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italy gives ChatGPT an ultimatum; Blik expands; Cellnex goes with Synamedia; TIM's new incubator.

The European Commission has formally told Broadcom, a US-based chipmaker, that its proposed acquisition of server virtualization specialist VMware may restrict competition in the market for certain components which can interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission began its investigation into the $61 billion deal in December 2022, concerned that it could skew the market for the supply of network interface cards, Fibre Channel host-bus adapters and storage adapters, among other worries. The Commission now has until June 21 to make up its mind on the deal. (See Broadcom makes massive $61B bid for VMware.) (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

Italy's data protection authority has given OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed creator of ChatGPT, until the end of the month to address it concerns about the AI wunderkind. As Reuters reports, OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy after Garante, the authority, suspended ChatGPT's processing of personal data and launched an investigation into a possible breach of privacy rules. (See Be afraid – ChatGPT has caught the eye of telecom and ChatGPT prompts excitement and fear about the AI future.)

Polish mobile-payments service Blik is to begin operations in Romania and Slovakia, Bloomberg reports (paywall applies). In Poland, the Blik app – which has 13 million monthly users – is more popular than rival offerings from Apple and Google, claims Bloomberg.

Spanish towers company Cellnex is to deploy Synamedia's virtual Digital Content Manager (vDCM) to support the Spanish public broadcaster RTVE. For the first time, Cellnex says it will move to a software-only environment with vDCM running on-premises as it goes live across all regions of Spain through Q2 2023.

Telecom Italia (TIM) has launched a new startup incubator focusing on midsized industrial innovators. Interested companies can apply to be part of the TIM Growth Platform program here.

Nokia is targeting the "industrial edge" with the unveiling of four new third-party applications which it says help enterprises collect and analyze data from operational technology assets on a "robust and secure on-premises edge."