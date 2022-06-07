Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Eurobites: EU lawmakers give green light to digital oversight legislation

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/6/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia wins Portuguese optical transport deal; Dutch workers don't need to put their trousers on; Ofcom tells tech firms to get ready for online safety.

  • The European Parliament has given the green light to two new bills which are intended to rein in the worst excesses of the tech industry and protect EU citizens from harm. The Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) are similar but subtly different: The DSA sets out obligations for digital service providers, such as social media platforms or e-commerce sites, to tackle the spread of illegal content, online disinformation and other bad stuff, while the DMA curbs the behavior of dominant online platforms acting as so-called digital "gatekeepers," preventing them, for example, ranking their own services or products more favorably. The final step in the tortuous legislation process is the formal adoption of the two Acts by the European Council in July (DMA) and September (DSA).

  • The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has welcomed the passing of the two bills, saying in a statement that the "two pieces of legislation mark a significant step forward to restoring a level-playing [sic] in the internet value chain." On the DMA specifically it says that the Act will "create new opportunities for market entrants to compete on an equal footing."

  • Nokia has announced what it says is its first optical switch deal in Portugal, with Redes Energeticas Nacionais (REN), a transmission system operator. The Finnish vendor will revamp REN's network using its proprietary packet DWDM/OTN technology. REN's optical transport layer connects more than 25 gas and electrical substations with 1,600km of optical fiber around the entire country.

  • The Netherlands looks like it may become one for the first countries in the world to enshrine in law the right for people to work from home via the wonders of digital wizardry, assuming they are not airline pilots or steeplejacks. As Bloomberg reports, the Dutch parliament's lower house approved the proposed legislation, and now just needs the nod from the senate to get on the statute books.

  • Deutsche Telekom has won gold in the latest fixed network test run by trade magazine Connect, which carried out more than 3.2 million measurements from May to June.

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, is telling tech companies to start preparing now for the introduction of new online safety rules. Not a million miles from the EU legislation mentioned at the top of this page, the Online Safety Bill will introduce rules for social media, search engines and messaging platforms, as well as other platforms that people use to share content online. Ofcom expects the Online Safety Bill to come into force by early 2023 at the latest.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    NEC sharpens the beams with Blue Danube RF Coherency Technology
    Blog: Ignite 5G Analytics with AI/ML
    Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
    Intelligent Ecosystems - How rApp Ecosystems Drive Network Optimization, Service Monetization and User Experience
    White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
    Infographic: How can you ignite 5G analytics in your network?
    White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
    HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
    July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
    July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
    July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
    July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
    Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
    The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
    Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
    Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
    Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE