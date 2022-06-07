Eurobites: EU lawmakers give green light to digital oversight legislation

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia wins Portuguese optical transport deal; Dutch workers don't need to put their trousers on; Ofcom tells tech firms to get ready for online safety.

The European Parliament has given the green light to two new bills which are intended to rein in the worst excesses of the tech industry and protect EU citizens from harm. The Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) are similar but subtly different: The DSA sets out obligations for digital service providers, such as social media platforms or e-commerce sites, to tackle the spread of illegal content, online disinformation and other bad stuff, while the DMA curbs the behavior of dominant online platforms acting as so-called digital "gatekeepers," preventing them, for example, ranking their own services or products more favorably. The final step in the tortuous legislation process is the formal adoption of the two Acts by the European Council in July (DMA) and September (DSA).

The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has welcomed the passing of the two bills, saying in a statement that the "two pieces of legislation mark a significant step forward to restoring a level-playing [sic] in the internet value chain." On the DMA specifically it says that the Act will "create new opportunities for market entrants to compete on an equal footing."

Nokia has announced what it says is its first optical switch deal in Portugal, with Redes Energeticas Nacionais (REN), a transmission system operator. The Finnish vendor will revamp REN's network using its proprietary packet DWDM/OTN technology. REN's optical transport layer connects more than 25 gas and electrical substations with 1,600km of optical fiber around the entire country.

The Netherlands looks like it may become one for the first countries in the world to enshrine in law the right for people to work from home via the wonders of digital wizardry, assuming they are not airline pilots or steeplejacks. As Bloomberg reports, the Dutch parliament's lower house approved the proposed legislation, and now just needs the nod from the senate to get on the statute books.

Deutsche Telekom has won gold in the latest fixed network test run by trade magazine Connect, which carried out more than 3.2 million measurements from May to June.