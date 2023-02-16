Dish's Mayo joins CTIA's board of directors

WASHINGTON – CTIA, the wireless association, today announced that Dave Mayo, Executive Vice President, Network Development of DISH Wireless, will represent the company on CTIA's Board of Directors. Dave is responsible for DISH's wireless buildout strategy and deployment of their standalone 5G network.

"Dave is no stranger to CTIA, and we're thrilled to have him join our Board of Directors," said CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker. "His decades of industry experience will be vital towards our team's ongoing efforts to expand connectivity and drive innovations that will take our 5G Economy to new heights."

Prior to his role at DISH, Mayo served as Senior Vice President of T-Mobile USA, Inc., where he founded the company's fixed-wireless business and led its IoT business. During his tenure at T-Mobile, he drove network development including the transformation of its transport network to fiber. Mayo also previously held financial management roles at US West Cellular, Flow International Corporation and Price Waterhouse.

"I am honored to join CTIA's Board of Directors," said Mayo. "I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members as we continue to build and advance first-class wireless networks to power the U.S.'s growing 5G economy and connect communities across the country."

