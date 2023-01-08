CTIA hires Umair Javed from FCC

WASHINGTON – CTIA, the wireless industry association, is pleased to announce that Umair Javed has joined as Senior Vice President, Spectrum, effective today. In this capacity, Javed will shape and coordinate the organization's spectrum advocacy.

Javed comes to CTIA from the FCC. As Chief Counsel, he played a central role in shaping our nation's spectrum policy. During his tenure, Javed helped focus the agency on identifying mid-band spectrum for 5G, oversaw one of the most successful auctions in U.S. history, and launched the FCC's Spectrum Coordination Initiative to enhance partnerships between agencies and the private sector. Javed holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia.

