Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Congress punts on some big 5G issues

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Congressional negotiators in the US have reached a tentative agreement on a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that would keep the federal government funded through part of 2023.

However, the legislation does not address two big, complex topics – midband spectrum auctions and the FCC's "rip and replace" program – that have been the subject of much debate in recent months.

A number of analysts had expected Congress to act on at least one of those issues.

But the legislation, introduced in the Senate this week, does handle a few other items of interest to the US telecommunications industry, as noted by Axios. First, it provides the FCC with the authority necessary to conduct spectrum auctions, at least for a short time. It also adds funds to the CHIPS and Science Act that's designed to help rekindle the US chipmaking industry. And it would ban the use of TikTok on devices used by government officials – a reaction to worries that the app could support Chinese espionage.

A debate on spectrum

According to the financial analysts at New Street Research, there had been "considerable effort" in Washington, in recent weeks to pass legislation that would reserve spectrum between 3.1GHz and 3.45GHz for a 5G auction. Importantly, they expected that the band would be reserved for "exclusive" licensing, which would represent a major win for big 5G network operators like Verizon and AT&T.

Spectrum between 3.1GHz and 3.45GHz has often been discussed as the next big midband prize for 5G operators. However, the US military currently runs radar operations in that band, and military officials have been firm in their opposition to releasing the spectrum for "exclusive" use. Instead, they want to keep a portion of the band for their operations, while sharing the remainder with the wireless industry. That kind of scenario has been implemented in the nearby 3.5GHz CBRS band.

In recent weeks, the US wireless industry's main trade group, the CTIA, has worked to convince lawmakers to avoid a sharing regime for the band and instead to allocate it exclusively for 5G.

According to Communications Daily, there was a push among lawmakers to include the Spectrum Innovation Act – which would have in part required an auction of the 3.1 GHz-3.45GHz band for 5G – in the new omnibus legislation. But that appears to have fallen apart at the last minute.

Meanwhile, the legislation does extend the FCC's authority to conduct spectrum auctions – but just through March 9, 2023. That authority is a procedural, but necessary, part of the FCC's remit to manage the nation's spectrum resources.

Ripping and replacing, but not funding

The other major topic absent from the new legislation is additional funding for the FCC's "rip and replace" program. The program is designed to help finance the removal of Huawei and ZTE equipment from US networks over fears it could lead to Chinese espionage (a fear those companies reject). Some analysts had expected Congress to push more funds into the program this year – but that doesn't seem to have happened.

"This is unacceptable in today's day and age," said Steve Berry, president of the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), which represents some of the smaller US wireless network operators participating in the "rip and replace" program. Broadly, Congress has only allocated around 40% – or $2 billion – of what companies in the program believe is ultimately necessary.

"The conversation is far from over," Berry added. "CCA is astutely focused on ensuring the program is fully funded as soon as possible, and we look forward to working with the 118th Congress [next year] on this critical issue for competitive carriers and consumers across the country."

Meanwhile, the Rural Wireless Association (RWA) trade group continues to urge the FCC to delay some of the requirements the agency developed for companies in the "rip and replace" program. The trade group also complained about a wide range of elements in the program, from technical glitches to logistical difficulties to supply chain troubles operators face in obtaining replacement equipment.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for program participants to complete their removal, replacement, and destruction of covered equipment with only 40% of the funds required and no assurance that additional funds will ever come," according to the RWA.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Monetizing the Cloud-Based Network
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Roadmap to 5G Monetization
5G Automation Demo
NaaS Demystified: Unlock the full potential of Network as a Service
How to build a more resilient business for the future
Video: Network automation evolution improves customer experience
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE