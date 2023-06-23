Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

Australian regulators grapple with fallout of rejected Telstra-TPG deal

News Analysis

The Australian telecom regulator is expected to consider changes in spectrum policy in the wake of the rejection of the proposed Telstra-TPG network sharing arrangement.

Telstra, the local industry heavyweight, is leading the calls for more telco spectrum, which it argues is at the heart of the problem in rural areas. But critics say the whole competition regime in regional Australia needs a drastic revamp.

Earlier this week the Australian Competition Tribunal (ACT) upheld competition regulator ACCC's rejection of the partial merger, endorsing the ACCC ruling that it would likely reduce competition and that the benefits would be outweighed by the disadvantages.

Under the deal, Telstra would have merged its rural access networks, covering 17% of the total population, with TPG, the no.3 mobile operator.

Telstra's planned network sharing agreement with TSG has been blocked by the regulator. (Source: sammy / Alamy Stock Photo)
Telstra's planned network sharing agreement with TSG has been blocked by the regulator.
(Source: sammy / Alamy Stock Photo)

TPG would have transferred some of its spectrum to Telstra and would have shut down most of its existing rural basestations. The telcos argued the arrangement would have grown connectivity and improved the efficiency of spectrum utilization.

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said following the decision the telco would "carefully consider" its response. It has the right to appeal, but that would be an act of great optimism. Given the failed appeal and the wide industry opposition, the deal is all but dead in the water.

However, Brady called on the government to rethink its rules on operator access to spectrum "in light of the ever increasing demand for mobile data."

Calls for more infrastructure sharing

In a statement to Light Reading, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said she could not comment while Telstra and others were still weighing their next steps. She also said she could not pre-empt the outcome of a review of spectrum and licensing arrangements now being carried out by industry regulator ACMA.

She said the ACMA was examining the current spectrum management rules and would consider whether "alternative arrangements could better facilitate the efficient use of the spectrum."

But others think the problem is about competition, not spectrum. Industry body Commpete, which represents smaller telcos, applauded ACT's ruling against the Telstra-TPG deal, which it said "would have handed a dominant provider control over mobile pricing, service availability and service standards."

But Commpete chair Michelle Lim called on the ACCC to "declare" mobile access, which would allow non-dominant operators to access existing infrastructure on reasonable terms. Another skeptical voice, Mark Gregory, Associate Professor at RMIT University, said the ACCC is constrained by having to enforce competition, regardless of whether duplicated infrastructure is viable.

In that situation it was appropriate that the government should step in to declare roaming in regional Australia to facilitate infrastructure and spectrum sharing. He said that the states had already agreed they would like to see the federal government mandate neutral host funding for mobile networks.

But this would not be possible "until the government moves forward with a structural realignment of how mobile is delivered in regional and remote areas," he said.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ready to Bring your 5G Ideas to Life?
Unleashing Power and Agility in 5G Networks with PowerFlex Software-Defined-Storage
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
What Telecom Operators Can Learn from the Travel Industry
Automating Wholesale Network Transactions Leads to Better Business Outcomes
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey
How Do I Handle All the Different Deployment Options of Private 5G Networks?
5 Questions to Ask When Creating Private 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE